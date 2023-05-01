WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.57

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.57 and last traded at $73.51, with a volume of 11056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.24.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

