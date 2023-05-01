Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.38. 52,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,012. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

