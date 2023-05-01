WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
