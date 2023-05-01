WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 110.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

See Also

