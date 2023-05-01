Whitestone REIT (WSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of WSR opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $35,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

