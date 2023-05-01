White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target Cut to C$2.10 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.45 to C$2.10 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

White Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:WGO opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$70.62 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.67. White Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.