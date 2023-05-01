Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $31,014,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.47.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
