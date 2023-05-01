Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $31,014,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.