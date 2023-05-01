Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

In other news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,509.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $146,072. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

