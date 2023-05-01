Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.67. 884,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

WAB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.