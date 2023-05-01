Wells Fargo & Company Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $165.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.55.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.24.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

