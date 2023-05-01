Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ClearOne (CLRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO):

4/29/2023 – ClearOne is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – ClearOne was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

4/21/2023 – ClearOne is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – ClearOne is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – ClearOne is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. ClearOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 81.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

