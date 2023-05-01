Waycross Investment Management Co Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 313,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co owned 5.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 505,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCV traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $16.18. 1,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,213. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

