Waycross Investment Management Co Takes $949,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Boise Cascade accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.
Boise Cascade Price Performance
Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Boise Cascade Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.
Boise Cascade Profile
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.