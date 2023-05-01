Waycross Investment Management Co Takes $655,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,092,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

