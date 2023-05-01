Waycross Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 4,428 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:EWMC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.58. 1,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,246. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.52.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
