Waycross Investment Management Co Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 201,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

