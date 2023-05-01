Waycross Investment Management Co Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.38. 538,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,805. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

