Waycross Investment Management Co Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Sanmina makes up 1.5% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sanmina by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.10. 100,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,025 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.