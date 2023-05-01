Waycross Investment Management Co Invests $881,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $77.54. 1,207,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,779. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

