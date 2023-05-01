Waycross Investment Management Co Invests $1.07 Million in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,779 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Summit Materials comprises about 1.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 24,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.52. 51,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,625. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.