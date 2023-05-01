Waycross Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 56,800 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.7% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after buying an additional 916,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,443,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12,054.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 619,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 613,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.75. 1,512,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.