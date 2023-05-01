Waycross Investment Management Co Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Deere & Company makes up about 1.7% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.00 on Monday, hitting $382.02. 309,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.48. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

