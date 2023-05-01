Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 776 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

IYY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.26. 4,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,527. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $106.05.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

