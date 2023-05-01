Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,370 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.33. 6,556,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,737,674. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

