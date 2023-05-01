Washburn Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 0.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 403,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average is $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

