Washburn Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $495.05. 220,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,090. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.11 and its 200-day moving average is $505.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.