Washburn Capital Management Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $398.68. The stock had a trading volume of 494,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.75 and its 200 day moving average is $351.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.00 and a twelve month high of $404.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

