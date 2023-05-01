Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $900,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises about 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.71. 1,039,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,332,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

