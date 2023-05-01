Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,926. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.03.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

