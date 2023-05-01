Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Shopify by 5,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after buying an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 673.2% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 2,146,710 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shopify by 105.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,875,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. 1,518,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,844,305. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

