Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.49. The company had a trading volume of 425,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,606. The firm has a market cap of $302.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.27 and a 200 day moving average of $305.71.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

