Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $151.91. 780,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,467. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average is $144.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

