W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given Maintains Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $698.07. 69,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.36. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

