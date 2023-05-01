W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

