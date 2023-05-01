VNET Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.62. The stock had a trading volume of 667,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.65. PTC has a 12-month low of $97.97 and a 12-month high of $139.91.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $1,077,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,959,889.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,579 shares of company stock worth $61,327,864. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

