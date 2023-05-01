Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 647 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 3.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Snowflake stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.72. 561,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,551,599. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

