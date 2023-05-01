Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 342 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,719 shares of company stock worth $27,992,104. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,495,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,954,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $318.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

