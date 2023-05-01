Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.77. 24,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,968. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.