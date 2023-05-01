Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.56. 4,760,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,008,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68. The stock has a market cap of $615.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

