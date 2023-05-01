Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.99. 3,096,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,122,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

