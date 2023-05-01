Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.35. The stock had a trading volume of 765,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.18.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

