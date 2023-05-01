Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,140. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

