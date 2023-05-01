Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $281,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 145,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,548. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $617,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,654.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $617,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,654.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,373 shares of company stock worth $4,518,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.