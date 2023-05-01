Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $488,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $4.49 on Monday, hitting $400.35. 621,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.75 and a 200-day moving average of $351.21. The stock has a market cap of $380.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $404.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

