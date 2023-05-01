Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after acquiring an additional 414,469 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 978,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,393. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

