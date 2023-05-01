Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,354 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 1.65% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $55,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $74.51.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

