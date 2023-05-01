Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 7,495 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,863,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. 3,942,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,931,943. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

