VIDT Datalink Price Hits $0.0377 on Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

