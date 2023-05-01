VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up about 4.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned about 2.78% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $23,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $62.78. 25,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,861. The company has a market cap of $750.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $70.71.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.