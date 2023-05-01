Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives $29.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 413,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,057,710.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,432,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,066,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 413,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,710.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,432,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,066,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

