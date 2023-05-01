Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.70. 95,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $206.99.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

